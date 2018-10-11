BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Police officer that was charged with first-degree assault and misconduct in a Christmas Eve assault was found not guilty Thursday.

According to the Fraternal Order of Police, officer Kevin Battipaglia was found not guilty on all charges.

This just in…BPD Officer Kevin Battiplaglia found NOT GUILTY on all counts. — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) October 11, 2018

Battipaglia’s trial started Tuesday in an assault case where he was charged in the violent arrest of a 21-year-old man in northeast Baltimore — where he allegedly chased and clubbed him, knocking out his teeth.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

