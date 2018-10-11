BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation (DOT) announced some of their bus routes will be disrupted Thursday. Their website cites the transition to a new vendor as cause for the interruptions.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, the new vendor is still testing the buses for safety and hasn’t finalized a contract with the city.

The impact on routes include:

Orange Route: Customers may experience significantly longer waits.

Purple Route: Customers may experience significantly longer waits.

Green Route: There will be no services tomorrow, with a chance of no service on Friday.

Banner Route: There will be no services tomorrow, with a chance of no service on Friday.

“We ask customers to be patient and plan alternative travel arrangements. We know this is a major inconvenience to all those who use the Charm City Circulator,” said Michelle Pourciau, Director of the Department of Transportation in a written statement. “DOT is working diligently to return services to normal and deeply regrets the inconvenience that this disruption of service will cause to customers. We are taking immediate actions to restore full service to all routes as soon as possible.”

City Department of Transportation spokesman German Vigil told The Baltimore Sun that the interruptions could last into next week and leave the system with less than a full fleet for up to three months.

Delays are expected to be significant in the morning and afternoon rush hours and into the evening.

