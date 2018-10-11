Comments
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Department of Health is giving out free flu shots this Saturday all across the county.
You can get them from 9 a.m. until noon at the following locations:
- Drumcastle Government Center
- Dundalk Middle School
- Hereford Middle School
- Lansdowne Middle School
- Middle River Middle School
- Pikesville Middle School
- Randallstown Community Center
The shots are given out on a first come, first serve basis.
Visit the Baltimore County Government website or view their flyer for more information
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook