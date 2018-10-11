  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Department of Health is giving out free flu shots this Saturday all across the county.

You can get them from 9 a.m. until noon at the following locations:

  • Drumcastle Government Center
  • Dundalk Middle School
  • Hereford Middle School
  • Lansdowne Middle School
  • Middle River Middle School
  • Pikesville Middle School
  • Randallstown Community Center

The shots are given out on a first come, first serve basis.

Visit the Baltimore County Government website or view their flyer for more information

