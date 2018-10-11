BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Department of Health is giving out free flu shots this Saturday all across the county.

You can get them from 9 a.m. until noon at the following locations:

Drumcastle Government Center

Dundalk Middle School

Hereford Middle School

Lansdowne Middle School

Middle River Middle School

Pikesville Middle School

Randallstown Community Center

The shots are given out on a first come, first serve basis.

Visit the Baltimore County Government website or view their flyer for more information

