BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The father of 5-month-old Brailynn Ford has been charged in the infant’s death.

Anthony Ford, 21, was charged with murder, child abuse resulting in death, first-and-second degree child abuse and first-and second-degree assault.

5-Month-Old Girl Dies Days After She’s Hospitalized With ‘Trauma To Her Body’

Ford was hospitalized for “trauma to her body” last week and then died days later.

The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

