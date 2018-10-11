BALTIMORE (AP) — An identification card designed to help undocumented immigrants and other vulnerable people will soon be issued by Baltimore’s Catholic archdiocese.

Baltimore’s mayor and Archbishop William Lori on Wednesday announced the launch of the parish identification cards. The IDs will be recognized by city agencies including the police.

Mayor Catherine Pugh says the effort supports her administration’s goals to “build an inclusive city.”

Officials say it will improve public safety by providing identity cards to those who otherwise don’t have any and who avoid speaking to law enforcers due to their immigration status.

Applicants will need to be members of a Catholic parish for at least three months before qualifying for one of the new identity cards.

