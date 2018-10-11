  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City, baltimore's catholic archdiocese, Immigration

BALTIMORE (AP) — An identification card designed to help undocumented immigrants and other vulnerable people will soon be issued by Baltimore’s Catholic archdiocese.

Baltimore’s mayor and Archbishop William Lori on Wednesday announced the launch of the parish identification cards. The IDs will be recognized by city agencies including the police.

Mayor Catherine Pugh says the effort supports her administration’s goals to “build an inclusive city.”

Officials say it will improve public safety by providing identity cards to those who otherwise don’t have any and who avoid speaking to law enforcers due to their immigration status.

Applicants will need to be members of a Catholic parish for at least three months before qualifying for one of the new identity cards.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s