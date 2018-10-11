FORT MEADE, Md. (WJZ) — A large sinkhole opened up on westbound MD 32 Thursday afternoon, just before the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, closing two lanes and prompting emergency road work.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is performing emergency road work on a large hole that appeared on westbound MD 32 prior to MD 295 in Anne Arundel County.

The 8-by-8 foot hole has forced the closure of two left lanes and will likely last until further notice.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for longer commute times and use MD 175 (Annapolis Road) or MD 198 (Laurel-Fort Meade Road) as alternative routes.

