  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

FORT MEADE, Md. (WJZ) — A large sinkhole opened up on westbound MD 32 Thursday afternoon, just before the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, closing two lanes and prompting emergency road work.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is performing emergency road work on a large hole that appeared on westbound MD 32 prior to MD 295 in Anne Arundel County.

The 8-by-8 foot hole has forced the closure of two left lanes and will likely last until further notice.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for longer commute times and use MD 175 (Annapolis Road) or MD 198 (Laurel-Fort Meade Road) as alternative routes.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s