FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A woman known as “Mama Biscuit” is taking her small biscuit business big time thanks to Walmart.

Lesley Riley, owner of Mama Biscuit originally started her business online, using Facebook to market the food.

“I was just kind of baking them out of my house. Making different flavors and showcasing them online,” said Riley. “When I realized I had something, I incorporated the business in January of 2015.”

She sold her first biscuit in May 2015 and now has fifty different kinds.

“We are known for our banana fosters which is our number one sweet flavor,” said Riley. “And we’re known for our chicken stuffed pot pie which is our number one savory flavor.”

The biscuits have already been on sale in Sam’s Club and after Riley responded to an open call, they’re on the shelves of Walmart stores.

“It was overwhelming,” said Riley. “But then to know that they actually liked the biscuits- the buyers were there and they ate almost every biscuit I had. It was crazy.”

Riley has 15 full-time employees at her manufacturing plant in Frederick, MD.

For her small business, the latest development is a big deal.

“The Walmart deal for a small business owner is major,” Riley said. “It’s everything and it allows me to create jobs in the community. It allows me to expand my brand and hopefully become a household name one day.”

Mama Biscuits are now available in 55 Wal Marts in 9 states.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook