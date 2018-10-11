BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man who shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend in June 2017 was found guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday.

William Mason of Northwest Baltimore is also charged with using a handgun in a crime of violence in the murder of his girlfriend, Khaya Lambert, who was several weeks pregnant at the time.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue at 12:43 a.m. for reported gunshots and a woman screaming in an apartment complex.

When officers arrived they were unable to locate a weapon or gunman.

Officers were called to the area again at 1:41 a.m. for a reported break-in at the same apartment building.

Police found an unresponsive man, later identified as Mason, seated on the steps of the apartment building, covered in blood and missing a sock.

Later that evening at 8:45 p.m., police responded to the same Liberty Heights complex in response to a 911 call of bloody footprints outside of an apartment where the door had been left open the entire day.

Officers who entered the apartment discovered the body of Khaya Lambert and two handguns.

Medical examiners ruled Khaya Lambert’s death a homicide and that she had suffered multiple gunshot wounds along with multiple sharp and blunt force injuries.

DNA results showed that the blood on both handguns belonged to Lambert. Mason’s DNA was found on one of the weapons.

Police also recovered a white sock with both Mason and Lambert’s blood from the steps where they found Mason.

The bloody footprints outside of the apartment also contained a mixture of blood belonging to Mason and Lambert.

“The facts in this case reveal a dangerous murderer’s brutal intent to cause death and destruction to a defenseless and pregnant victim who should have never lost her life this way,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.“If not for the 911 calls made by vigilant and concerned neighbors, police may have never discovered the late-victim delaying the conviction of this dangerous defendant and the justice to the victim’s loved ones.”

William Mason will be sentenced on January 15, 2019. He faces life plus 20 years in prison.

