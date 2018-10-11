BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday and is working it’s way up the east coast. A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect at 2 p.m. Thursday for parts of Maryland as a result of heavy rain from the storm. It will last late into the night.

The watch includes Anne Arundel County, Prince George’s County, Southeast Harford County, and Southern Baltimore.

WJZ meteorologist Tim Williams said a cold front from the West is helping to lift the moisture from Michael into the area but it will also push Michael out fairly quickly. It should clear the region by Thursday night.

The area will be left with breezy conditions and just a little leftover rain in southern Maryland and the lower eastern shore.

