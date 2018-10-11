ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — A man was stabbed Thursday afternoon, according to Aberdeen police.

At around 1:57 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area of Curtis Street and S. Philadelphia Blvd. for a man who had been stabbed.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, had been stabbed in the upper torso.

He was taken to a regional Trauma Center by Emergency Medical Services with the Aberdeen Fire Department.

The victim’s condition is not yet known.

Detective’s have a possible suspect from surveillance cameras in the area.

The suspect was identified as a man with long hair and was last seen wearing a white or light-colored shirt, gray or light cargo-style shorts and white sneakers.

The suspect left the area operating what looked to be a brown or burgundy-colored Honda.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective-Sergeant Tomlinson or Detective Alexander at (410) 272-2121. All tips are confidential.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook