TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Wawa, 7-Eleven, Royal Farms located in Baltimore are getting a little more competition — with Sheetz opening its first location in Baltimore County.

Sheetz is a 24/7/365 chain that advertises itself as “what you need, when you need it.”

It’s very popular in Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia — and often is the topic of arguments between friends trying to decide if Wawa, Royal Farms or Sheetz is better.

According to the Baltimore Business Journal, the local market includes more than 100 7-Elevens, more than 80 Royal Farms and 10 Wawa stores.

Currently, there are only 30 Sheetz locations in Maryland, with the closest to the Baltimore area being at 601 Pulaski Highway in Joppa.

The Baltimore Business Journal reported that Sheetz is early in the process of planning a location in Timonium and no date has been set for when it’ll open.

Another location is set to open in Westminster, Maryland soon at 1023 Baltimore Blvd.

Intern Julia McColligan contributed to this report.