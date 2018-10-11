BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parents, teachers and the community will have a chance to weigh in on a nationwide debate that’s come to head in Baltimore — should schools be arming their police officers?

Baltimore City Schools will hold a public forum Thursday night on the issue.

It comes nearly a year after a shooting at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland and a number of other school shootings across the nation.

Baltimore is the only school system in Maryland with its own sworn police officers. Other schools is Maryland have school resource officers from local police departments or sheriff’s offices on campus.

Right now, these officers can carry their service weapons while patrolling the area outside the school building before and after school. However, during the school day they must store their weapons in a secure location.

it’s not the first time the schools have tried to pass this bill of arming the officers. In 2015, they passed the bill without public consent and it died after more than 1,000 people signed a petition against it.

This time city schools wants to hear from you.

A meeting will be held Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at School Board Headquarters on North Avenue.

If you’d like to speak at the meeting there’s a sign-up sheet that’s available from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

