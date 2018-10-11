BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Almost exactly a year after re-opening it’s doors, Baltimore Clayworks is thriving and now the street it sits on is named after it.

It was named “Clayworks Way.”

The company had shut down after filing for bankruptcy in July 2017. A renaming ceremony Wednesday honored civic leaders and donors who helped save the business. It also featured summer camper, student and community arts displays, studio and “Welcome to the Clayborhood” exhibition tours, refreshments and music.

Officials said it’s now here to stay.

