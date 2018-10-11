  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The rain Thursday night will end before Friday morning, followed by very windy and much cooler, but dry air tomorrow.

Tropical Storm Michael will quickly move off the East Coast Friday morning, putting an end to the rains and flooding that has occurred in Virginia and the Carolinas and in parts of Maryland as well.

The cool air will stay with us all next week, as we finally begin to see some normal to below normal temperatures for the region.

