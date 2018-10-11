BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The squeegee kids are going to have some company starting as early as next week.
After concerns moving around Baltimore, the Downtown Partnership will begin placing unarmed security guards at busy intersections as early as next week to calm interactions between “squeegee kids” and drivers, according to our media partners The Baltimore Sun.
This comes after a video went viral of a “squeegee kid” hitting a windshield of a car that refused his windshield service.
The partnership will spend roughly $3,000 a week on guards along President and Conway streets during the morning and evening rush hours, Fowler said, according to the Sun.
Baltimore residents took to Twitter to react to the new initiative, even directly speaking to Mayor Catherine Pugh on her Twitter account.
Some tried to come up with solutions to the incidents:
Mayor Pugh said she is working to create a jobs program specifically for the “squeegee kids”. She was seen approaching one boy earlier this year.
However, the jobs program will not be an expansion of the Squeegee Corps she launched last year to get kids out of the intersections and working in “pop-up” car washes, according to the Sun.
