BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The squeegee kids are going to have some company starting as early as next week.

After concerns moving around Baltimore, the Downtown Partnership will begin placing unarmed security guards at busy intersections as early as next week to calm interactions between “squeegee kids” and drivers, according to our media partners The Baltimore Sun.

This comes after a video went viral of a “squeegee kid” hitting a windshield of a car that refused his windshield service.

Police: Driver Claims ‘Squeegee Kid’ Broke His Car’s Window

The partnership will spend roughly $3,000 a week on guards along President and Conway streets during the morning and evening rush hours, Fowler said, according to the Sun.

Baltimore residents took to Twitter to react to the new initiative, even directly speaking to Mayor Catherine Pugh on her Twitter account.

@MayorPugh50 Downtown Partnership to babysit squeegee kids. REALLY? What a load of BS. Either it’s illegal or not. If it’s illegal cops need to be there and arrest. Not unarmed babysitters. And President/Pratt is only one location. What about others? — jlowen (@jlowen) October 12, 2018

Um. How about we're just like every other civilized city on earth and make it against the law for ANYONE to approach a car in traffic? There's no way to have a great city with frightened &/or hassled citizens. I have windshield washer fluid. I'm good… https://t.co/v8OmYBCvdG — Nestor Aparicio (@NestorAparicio) October 11, 2018

Some tried to come up with solutions to the incidents:

If we can have cab stands, maybe squeegee stands? Like little pit stops around baltimore. https://t.co/rPdOS1oQXh — GusSent (@gussent) October 11, 2018

I pay them sometimes. They’ve never bothered me. A lot of people have had fine interactions with them. I think the issue is way overblown, which is typical for baltimore to focus on the tiny vs the big picture — GusSent (@gussent) October 12, 2018

Mayor Pugh said she is working to create a jobs program specifically for the “squeegee kids”. She was seen approaching one boy earlier this year.

‘Get Off The Corner, Go To School’; Video Shows Mayor Pugh Finding Child On Street During School Hours

However, the jobs program will not be an expansion of the Squeegee Corps she launched last year to get kids out of the intersections and working in “pop-up” car washes, according to the Sun.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook