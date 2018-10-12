  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore Shooting, BPD, East Baltimore, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a report of a shooting in East Baltimore Friday night.

Officers were called at around 8:27 p.m. Friday night to the 1600 block of E. Lanvale Street for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the victim was in the 1700 block of N. Bond Street when he was shot.

Detectives from Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

