BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hall of Famer and Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. married Anne Arundel Circuit Court Judge Laura Kiessling over the weekend.

The couple has been dating for more than a year, since Ripken moved to Annapolis, according to our The Capital Gazette.

Kiessling changed her name to reflect her new marriage, identifying herself on the Circuit Court website as the Hon. Laura S. Ripken, administrative judge for the 5th Judicial Circuit.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook