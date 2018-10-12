BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The FBI Baltimore Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s help identifying three separate bank robbers in the Baltimore region.

Investigators don’t believe there is any direct connection between the robbery suspects.

The first robber is wanted in connection with a series of bank robberies in the Baltimore area.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for robbing seven banks in the last several weeks:

Howard Bank on 10101 Philadelphia Road in Rosedale on September 24.

Essex Bank on 1230 Race Road in Rosedale on Septemeber 28.

M&T Bank on 8315 Pulaski Highway in Rosedale on September 28.

Howard Bank on 2700 Remington Avenue in Baltimore on Septemeber 28.

Chesapeake Bank on 5424 Carville Avenue in Arbutus on October 4.

First National Bank on 7546 Holabird Avenue in Dundalk on October 11.

Kopernik Bank on Eastern 6201 Avenue in Baltimore on October 11.

During each robbery, the suspect went into the bank and presented a demand note, before receiving money and fleeing the area.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information about these robberies.

The second bank robber entered the TD Bank on 3603 Boston St. in Baltimore on September 17.

The suspect passed the teller a demand note and was given money.

He was last seen getting into a dark-colored Ford sedan with unknown tags.

The final suspect robbed the M&T Bank on 715 North Howard St. in Baltimore on July 9.

The man gave the teller a note in which he threatened to use a gun and demanded money.

The suspect took the money and fled the bank.

He wore a white t-shirt, black pants, a black baseball cap, and black-framed glasses during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbers or robberies is asked to call the Baltimore FBI at (410) 265-8080.

