  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Harry Potter, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harry Potter story may be on Broadway, but you’ve probably never seen dance moves like these in the wizarding world.

A high school dance team in Arizona performed a “Harry Potter”-themed dance routine at their school’s homecoming assembly and during halftime at the homecoming football game.

The Walden Grove High School PAC Dance Team put together the magical routine as part of the homecoming celebration.

Muggles and wizards alike are spellbound, as their performance has already been viewed 2 million times on YouTube.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s