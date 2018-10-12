BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harry Potter story may be on Broadway, but you’ve probably never seen dance moves like these in the wizarding world.

A high school dance team in Arizona performed a “Harry Potter”-themed dance routine at their school’s homecoming assembly and during halftime at the homecoming football game.

The Walden Grove High School PAC Dance Team put together the magical routine as part of the homecoming celebration.

Muggles and wizards alike are spellbound, as their performance has already been viewed 2 million times on YouTube.

