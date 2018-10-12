GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho have called off the search for a Maryland filmmaker who became lost while filming a documentary.

The Baltimore Sun reports the search for 27-year-old Terrence Woods ended Thursday afternoon. Woods was reported missing Oct. 5 when he became separated from his crew, which was in the Orogrande area filming a documentary on the Penman Mine.

Maryland Man Goes Missing In Idaho While Working Near Mine

The search started the next day, with teams and dogs searching the ground while helicopters conducted aerial searches. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday Facebook post that the search was being stopped because they had found no leads.

The office says it will continue to monitor the area. Anyone with information can call the agency at 208-983-1100.

