BALTIMORE (AP) — Roughly 11 percent of those who took the latest Baltimore police sergeant’s exam have passed.

The Baltimore Sun reports 32 of the 273 officers who took the test passed.

The passing rate was more than 60 percent in 2016 and 50 percent in 2014 and 2012.

Mayor spokesman James Bentley said Thursday that Human Resources is assessing the latest pass rate, calling it an “anomaly.”

Police union president Lt. Gene Ryan says the officers who passed aren’t enough to get the department through two years

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook