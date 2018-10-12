BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Charm City Circulator Bus Service has limited bus services once again to all Circulator routes.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation restored bus services Friday.

The restoration of service follows a disruption during a transition to a new vendor. All routes will continue to run and experience improved wait times over the next week, DOT said in a release.

“Delays will be significant, especially in the morning and afternoon peak hour travel times and into the evening hours. We are taking immediate actions to restore full service to all routes as soon as possible.” DOT said in a release Friday.

To help with travel concerns, DOT has partnered up with Lyft, offering a promo code for two free rides between any two Circulator stops.

The rides are redeemable any time until the end of the day Friday, October 12.

For terms & to claim the offer, citizens should visit: https://www.lyft.com/invite/CIRCULATOR

