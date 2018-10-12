BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was sentenced 25 years in federal prison Friday for charges including producing child pornography.

Martin Hall, 56, of Reisterstown, Md., was sentenced 25 years in prison, followed by a lifetime supervised release for traveling from the U.S. to the Philippines to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, producing child pornography with intent to take it back to the United States.

The judge also ordered Hall to pay $125,000 in restitution to the victims and upon his release from prison, Hall must register as a sex offender in the places where he lives, where he is an employee and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

According to his plea agreement, Hall traveled to the Philippines for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual activity with minor girls.

Hall’s actions included engaging in sexual acts with minors, producing images of the minors in sexually explicit conduct and taking the images back to Maryland.

Hall began traveling to the Philippines in 2006 to engage in sexual conduct with a 16-year-old girl.

During his travels to the Philippines, he admitted that he also produced images of two other girls, Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, and engaged in sexually explicit conduct when each girl was as young as 12-years-old.

From April through August 2016 specifically, Hall traveled to the Philippines to have sex with Jane Doe 1, who was then 14-years-old and produced images documenting his sexual abuse of the girl. He then took the images back to the U.S.

He also used computer programs to download and store thousands of images and videos of child pornography on various digital devices in his home, including images of Jane Doe 1.

He used encryption software on all his devices.

Baltimore County Police got a search warrant and searched Hall’s home on September 7, 2016.

The investigators took his computer equipment and digital camera, and at the time of the execution of the warrant, Hall’s laptop and external hard drive were turned on and not encrypted.

They discovered around 8,000 images relating to child exploitation. The device became encrypted during the examination, but investigators copied more than 4,600 files, most of which were child pornography.

