MONTGOMERY CO., Md. (WJZ) — A man has been sentenced after being found guilty of stabbing a 19-year-old woman who was pregnant with his child because he said he wasn’t ready to be a father.

Dakota Brothers was sentenced to a total of 70 years behind bars. 35 years for attempted first-degree murder of Samuela Wolfe, plus 35 years for attempted first-degree murder of his child, Ava Wolfe, who was a viable fetus at the time of the stabbing. He must serve 35 years before he is eligible for parole.

The stabbing happened back on August 31, 2016, when Wolfe agreed to meet Brothers in a wooded area near the 3000 block of Upton Dr. in Kensington.

Wolfe told investigators she was six months pregnant at the time, and Brothers is the baby’s father. She told police that Brothers strangled her before stabbing her.

Police say Brothers told them he was not ready to be a father and had contemplated killing Wolfe before they met up Wednesday.

Brothers said he and Wolfe were not in a relationship at the time, and he had a girlfriend.

Police said he planned to kill Wolfe to hide his identity as the baby’s father.

Police say Brothers told them he fled the scene of the stabbing because he saw some people who he believed to be MS-13 members nearby and was afraid they would assault him.

Though severely wounded, the woman survived with first aid from two teachers and paramedics. She and her baby were rushed to the hospital.

During surgery, a baby girl, deprived of oxygen, was born prematurely. They both survived.

The baby is now two-years-old.

