BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have released the mugshot of the father charged in the death of his 5-month-old, Brailynn Ford.

Anthony Ford, 21, was charged with murder, child abuse resulting in death, first-and-second degree child abuse and first-and second-degree assault.

A vigil was planned in west Baltimore on Mosher St. Thursday evening to honor Brailynn.

5-Month-Old Girl Dies Days After She’s Hospitalized With ‘Trauma To Her Body’

Ford was hospitalized for “trauma to her body” last week and then died days later.

The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

The family said she was in her father’s care and they had no reason to believe he would hurt her.

“It’s very very hard. Even to this day, when I walk pass the room, I have to shut the door, because it’s just hard for me knowing that she’s never going to be in that room,” said Hazel Wilson, her grandmother.

Brailynn Ford’s family has been waiting since Sunday for answers, and now they have one on the investigation into the baby’s death.

“When we left Thursday morning, that baby was in good health, she was laughing, grinning and sleeping. 3 o’clock Thursday evening she’s lifeless,” said Davetta Parker, her great-grandmother.

Family members said Brailynn was beaten.

The police department has not specified how she died but said the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Brailynn’s grandmother said she is in disbelief the father could be responsible.

“I called him my son. I would chastise him the way I would chastise him the way I would chastise my kids, and I would love him the way that I love my kids. And I just can’t mentally accept the fact that he would do something like this to our baby,” Parker said.

