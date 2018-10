BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new mural in Southeast Baltimore is being touted as a sign of unity.

The artwork at 1200 Gusryan Street in O’Donnell Heights was revealed Friday. It was one of the first projects of a brand new community association.

The group wanted the mural to stand for peace and hope that violence in the city will end.

The art was created by a local artist and painted by children from two community schools.

