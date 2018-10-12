  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Fatal crash, Motorcycle Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in South Baltimore Friday night.

At around 5 p.m., a motorcycle was traveling westbound in the 1300 block of W. Patapsco Avenue.

Investigators believe the operator lost control of the motorcycle before it crashed.

The motorcycle was operated by a 47-year-old man. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The passenger on the motorcycle was a 34-year-old woman. She was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

There are no other vehicles involved in this crash.

Detectives from the Baltimore Police Crash Team are investigating this incident.

Any witnesses are asked to call 410-396-2606.

