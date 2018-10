BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are seeking assistance from the public with finding a missing vulnerable man who suffers from dementia.

Edward Philson, 58, was last seen in the 600 block of George Street in Baltimore.

He is possibly wearing gray sweatpants and a gray jacket.

Anyone who has seen Philson is asked to call detectives at (443) 984-7385 or to call 911.

