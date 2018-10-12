BALTIMORE (WJZ) — UPDATE: Police say Jamerria Hall, 3-year-old Da’Neira Thomas, and 5-year-old Davin Thomas Jr. have all been found safe.

Police are searching for a woman and her two children who have been reported missing.

26-year-old Jamerria Hall, 3-year-old Da’Neira Thomas, and 5-year-old Davin Thomas Jr. were last seen on Thursday, in the 5200 block of Wabash Ave.

Hall was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and pink shoes. Da’Neira Thomas was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans. Davin Thomas was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt and pants.

Hall and her two children may be in a silver 2000 Toyota Avalon with Maryland tags 4DH744.

Anyone with information on them is asked to call 911.

