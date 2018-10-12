BALTIMORE (AP) — Court records say Under Armour has reached an undisclosed settlement over a trademark dispute with a similarly named company.

The Daily Record quotes a lawsuit filed in federal court in Baltimore as saying Under Armour had sued Oklahoma-based exercise equipment company Armore in May.

Online court records say the case was dismissed without prejudice Thursday.

The athletic apparel company headquartered in Baltimore accused Armore of offering, selling and promoting fitness-related products without consent.

The lawsuit says Armore also featured athletes wearing Under Armour-branded apparel in promotional material. It says Armore had knowingly and willfully engaged in the infringing conduct despite Under Armour asking them to stop several times.

Under Armour officials didn’t respond to The Record’s request for comment, and it couldn’t reach Armore’s owner Steven M. Cersonsky.

