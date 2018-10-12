BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A beautiful sunny, breezy and much cooler day!

Fall is back and it looks like it is about to stay! Overnight clouds will move back in and a few showers will likely move through the region until mid-Saturday morning, before sunshine and a breeze returns.

Cool temperatures will stay with us all weekend and cool nights as well.

Some of the coldest suburbs will drop to the upper 30s on Saturday night for the first time this fall.

A warmer Monday will bring some rain once again.

