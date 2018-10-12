NEW YORK (WJZ) — The world’s longest direct commercial flight landed in New York early Friday morning.

After 19 hours of flight, Singapore Airlines landed in Newark Liberty International Airport at 5:45 a.m.

It left Singapore around 11:45 p.m. in the evening local time.

The airline had launched this route before back in 2004, but it was canceled due to rising fuel prices.

They said this flight will save travelers hours of time.

