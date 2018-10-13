  • WJZ 13On Air

BRANDY STATION, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say an Ohio man who was flying a small plane has died after the aircraft crashed.

Police said in a news release Saturday night that Jon S. Thocker of Cincinnati was the only occupant of the plane. The news release says a preliminary investigation revealed the plane was conducting “aerodynamic maneuvers” when it crashed into a field in Culpeper County Friday night. No one on the ground was injured.

The Culpeper Star Exponent reports the plane was part of an aerobatic act at the Culpeper Air Fest. The event went on as scheduled Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board responded to the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

