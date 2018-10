A frost advisory is in effect for Garrett and Allegany counties until 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Temperatures there could drop as low as 32 degrees overnight.

Garrett and Allegany Counties are under a Frost Advisory until 5 a.m. Sunday since temps could drop as low as 32°. Bring animals inside and cover sensitive outdoor plants. #YouKnowItsGettingColdWhen #WJZ pic.twitter.com/TaO68YROhh — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 14, 2018

Residents should bring animals and sensitive plants inside.

