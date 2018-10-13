BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Funeral services were held Saturday for the 5-month-old baby allegedly killed by her father.

Brailynn Ford died last Sunday, three days after she was hospitalized with traumatic injuries.

5-Month-Old Girl Dies Days After She’s Hospitalized With ‘Trauma To Her Body’

On Thursday, Baltimore police arrested the baby’s father, 21-year-old Anthony Ford, the same day family and friends were releasing balloons in Brailynn’s memory.

Father Charged In 5-Month-Old Baby’s Death

“It’s just hard for me to process, the fact that this young man did this to her,” Hazel Wilson, the baby’s grandmother said Thursday. “I think that’s a part of the whole mental thing for me right now — trying to accept first of all that my baby is gone and then that the guy that I called one of my kids is responsible for it. It’s just a lot to happen all at one time. It’s a lot to process.”

A preliminary hearing for Anthony Ford is scheduled for November 8th.

The family still plans to celebrate Brailynn’s first birthday, believing she’ll be there in spirit.

