By Pat Warren
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Funeral services were held Saturday for the 5-month-old baby allegedly killed by her father.

Brailynn Ford died last Sunday, three days after she was hospitalized with traumatic injuries.

brailynn ford Funeral Held For 5 Month Old Baby Who Died

On Thursday, Baltimore police arrested the baby’s father, 21-year-old Anthony Ford, the same day family and friends were releasing balloons in Brailynn’s memory.

“It’s just hard for me to process, the fact that this young man did this to her,” Hazel Wilson, the baby’s grandmother said Thursday. “I think that’s a part of the whole mental thing for me right now — trying to accept first of all that my baby is gone and then that the guy that I called one of my kids is responsible for it. It’s just a lot to happen all at one time. It’s a lot to process.”

A preliminary hearing for Anthony Ford is scheduled for November 8th.

ford Funeral Held For 5 Month Old Baby Who Died

Courtesy: Baltimore Police Department

The family still plans to celebrate Brailynn’s first birthday, believing she’ll be there in spirit.

