Going against the grain, Macy’s has decided to be open on Thanksgiving, only closing for a few hours before reopening on Black Friday.

Unlike many other retailers that have scaled back on opening on the holiday, Macy’s will open at 5 p.m. Thursday.

It’ll stay open until 2 a.m. Black Friday, when it’ll close for four hours before reopening again at 6 a.m.

This is the third year in a row that Macy’s has opened on Thanksgiving Day.

