McHENRY, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland bear must have been looking for a pot of honey Saturday morning when it got its head stuck in a plastic jar.

The wildlife response team with Maryland Department of Natural Resources came to the 100-pound male black bear cubs’ rescue in McHenry, Maryland.

The bear, who they affectionately call “buckethead,” was found with the plastic container over its head.

The crew helped take the container off.

DNR warned motorists earlier this week that as bear’s begin to prepare for hibernation they are spending time searching for food.

The crew tracked the cub for three days.

A crowd of onlookers at Wisp Resort got to see the cub rescued after he was safely tranquilized.

He was then returned to the nearby woods.

