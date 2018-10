(CBS News) — You could soon own an iconic piece of space exploration history. To help mark the moon landing’s 50th anniversary next year, Neil Armstrong’s family is auctioning off items from the late astronaut’s personal collection of memorabilia at the beginning of November.

The 3,000-item auction includes one of Armstrong’s Project Gemini flight suits and a gold pin he wore on his first voyage into space.

