LOCHEARN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are looking to identify the driver in a fatal hit-and-run accident early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the area of Liberty Road near Croydon Road in Baltimore County around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.

The crash team investigators determined the 27-year-old man was crossing Liberty Road when he was struck by a car traveling east on the roadway.

The vehicle fled the area after striking the man.

Police describe the car as a 1997 to 1999, two-toned creme over silver-colored Lexus ES300.

The car would have significant damage to its front right corner and to the front right headlight, including some parts missing.

The victim was taken to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified him as Garohn Malik Green of Baltimore County.

Police have attached a similar vehicle for reference.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

