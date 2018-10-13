BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two shootings were reported along one Baltimore avenue within 24 hours.

A 33-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in southeast Baltimore.

According to Baltimore Police, officers were called to the 3600 block of Leverton Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived they found the man with gunshot wounds to his body.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

On Friday night, just two blocks down in the 3400 block of Leverton Avenue, a 27-year-old man was shot.

Officers responded to the area when they heard gunshots. They found the man a short time later with gunshot wounds to his body.

The man later died at an area hospital.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.