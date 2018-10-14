  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in Baltimore Sunday morning.

Baltimore Police Department officers were called out at 11:30 a.m. about a shooting in the 1500 block of N. Bond St.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

