BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new traffic campaign that starts on Monday is hoping to change driving habits in Baltimore.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation will start fining motorists for blocking intersections, or the box, between traffic lights.

Motorists will be fined $125 if they are found to be blocking the box.

Baltimore Mayor Announces ‘Don’t Block The Box’ Traffic Safety Program

Click here for more information on the campaign.

