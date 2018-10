BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands gathered around Lake Montebello Sunday to raise awareness for breast cancer.

It was the 17th annual American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” Baltimore 5K walk.

And along with the approximately 6,000 participants, was WJZ’s own Nicole Baker as the event’s MC.

WJZ is live at ACS Making Strides Against Breast Cancer with Nicole Baker on stage & Tswana Sewell in front of camera.@wjz @nicolebakertv pic.twitter.com/ODMuayrObI — WJZ's ON TIME (@otrados) October 14, 2018

Click here if you weren’t able to make it out to the fundraiser, but would still like to donate.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook