BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens offensive lineman Alex Lewis has been released from the hospital and will fly back to Baltimore after being taken off the field on a stretcher during Sunday’s game against the Titans.

The team put an update on Twitter that Lewis was released after undergoing a CT scan.

Lewis was carted off the field after a hit during the third quarter.

He was moving all of his extremities and taken to nearby Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further examination.

Alex Lewis underwent a CT scan at the hospital and is now being released. He will travel back to Baltimore with the team tonight and undergo more tests tomorrow in Baltimore. — RavenSSSSSSSSSSS (@Ravens) October 15, 2018

