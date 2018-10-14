  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens offensive lineman Alex Lewis has been released from the hospital and will fly back to Baltimore after being taken off the field on a stretcher during Sunday’s game against the Titans.

The team put an update on Twitter that Lewis was released after undergoing a CT scan.

Lewis was carted off the field after a hit during the third quarter.

He was moving all of his extremities and taken to nearby Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further examination.

