BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens offensive lineman Alex Lewis has been released from the hospital and will fly back to Baltimore after being taken off the field on a stretcher during Sunday’s game against the Titans.
The team put an update on Twitter that Lewis was released after undergoing a CT scan.
Lewis was carted off the field after a hit during the third quarter.
He was moving all of his extremities and taken to nearby Vanderbilt University Medical Center for further examination.
