BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have changed their name on Twitter to celebrate setting a single-game franchise record for sacks during their win over the Titans.

The “RavenSSSSSSSSSSS” added 10 more S’s to their name after racking up 11 sacks against the Titans.

After 11 sacks today, we had to change up the name. pic.twitter.com/yVak86aG63 — RavenSSSSSSSSSSS (@Ravens) October 15, 2018

Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor took down Marcus Mariota for the Ravens’ 10th sack of the game on first-and-10 with about 5 minutes left in the game. That topped the nine sacks Baltimore got Nov. 24, 2011, against San Francisco.

Za’Darious Smith then sacked Mariota two plays later for the Ravens’ 11th sack.

The NFL record for sacks in a game is 12 shared by five teams.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)