Filed Under:Hurricane Michael

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Visitation and memorial services are set for this week for a firefighter who was killed while responding to a crash during Tropical Storm Michael.

Local stations report visitations honoring Hanover County Fire Lt. Brad Clark will be held Monday and Tuesday at a funeral home in Richmond. A memorial service will follow on Wednesday in Doswell.

Authorities have said Clark died when a tractor-trailer struck a fire engine at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night. The crash happened during heavy storm conditions.

Clark’s death is among six fatalities officials in Virginia have blamed on Michael.

The station reports a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Clark’s family.

