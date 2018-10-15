BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was found guilty on Tuesday of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl multiple times in 2014.

The girl testified that the husband of her babysitter, 54-year-old Jorge Fuentes, had molested her several times while under their care.

In her 2014 interview at the Baltimore Child Abuse Center, the girl stated that while she was at her babysitter’s house, Fuentes would ask her to go down into the basement where he would touch her inappropriately.

The girl revealed in a later interview that during the six months she was under the care of her babysitter, Fuentes would “hurt her” and tell her not to tell her mother.

She told detectives that the abuse stopped after she told her mother and the police were notified.

Fuentes faces 25 years in jail. His sentencing is scheduled for November 27, 2018.

