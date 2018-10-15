Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Howard County

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A brazen burglary at a Columbia apartment complex was caught on camera.

Howard County Police released video Monday of a August 20 burglary at the Alister Columbia Apartments at the 8900 block of Early April Way.

The suspect is seen on surveillance footage canvassing the apartment’s clubhouse before stealing a number of items, including televisions, a Mac, weights and more.

Courtesy: Howard County Police

He then comes back five days later to steal a chair.

Police are offering a reward up to $1,000 for info. Call 410-313-STOP or email hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov if you have information.

