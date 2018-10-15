  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say a dog attacked and killed a woman inside her Washington home.

Citing an email from a Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman, news outlets report that the fatal dog attack was reported Sunday evening, and took place indoors.

The exact circumstances of the attack are unknown.

A spokesman for the city’s animal control contractor, Humane Rescue Alliance, says the dog was removed from the property and humanely euthanized. A spokesman for the District of Columbia Department of Health did not know what the dog’s breed was.

The unidentified woman lived in southeast Washington, a few blocks from the Anacostia Metro station.

The dog was a pit bull mix.

