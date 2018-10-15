BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Grab the wand, throw on your best robe and fly your Nimbus 2000 down to Johnny’s for their “Harry Potter Halloween” takeover on October 31.

Staff will be in full costume as the Baltimore restaurant is transformed into a magical hub for guests to enjoy.

A Harry Potter-themed dinner featuring delights like Troll Boogie bonbons, Butterbeer cupcakes, Dragon’s Breath Macarons, and more will be added to the menu for the occasion.

Join the fun and earn prizes for the best costume of the night and relax with some Butterbeer this Halloween at Johnny’s on Roland Avenue.

